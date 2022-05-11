Stonebwoy tells relatable African stories via reggae

Star signs with Def Jam Africa as he aims to tap into global market

This Africa Month, Ghanaian reggae and dance hall star Stonebwoy is one to be celebrated for the strides he is making in his career, which includes the signing to Def Jam Africa recently.



He believes the signing will help expand his music reach into areas he has not tapped into as yet...