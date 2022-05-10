Late designer Quiteria Kekana's family to stage tribute fashion show

Titled Kings and Queens of Baobab, the fashion show will feature 50 pieces of his collection and will take place on May 13 at the Polokwane Cricket Club in Limpopo...