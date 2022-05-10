×

Entertainment

Late designer Quiteria Kekana's family to stage tribute fashion show

Titled Kings and Queens of Baobab, the fashion show will feature 50 pieces of his collection

10 May 2022 - 08:59

The family of the late designer Quiteria Kekana will stage a tribute fashion show in his honour.

Titled Kings and Queens of Baobab, the fashion show will feature 50 pieces of his collection and will take place on May 13 at the Polokwane Cricket Club in Limpopo...

