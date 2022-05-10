Late designer Quiteria Kekana's family to stage tribute fashion show
Titled Kings and Queens of Baobab, the fashion show will feature 50 pieces of his collection
The family of the late designer Quiteria Kekana will stage a tribute fashion show in his honour.
Titled Kings and Queens of Baobab, the fashion show will feature 50 pieces of his collection and will take place on May 13 at the Polokwane Cricket Club in Limpopo...
