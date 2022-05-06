Maskandi music duo return to Cape for more

Qadasi and Maqhinga seek to expand fan base

Award-winning maskandi music duo Qadasi and Maqhinga are taking their sound to Cape Town hoping to expand its audience.



The two who regularly play abroad, mostly in Europe and Asia, have welcomed the opportunity to perform once again in front of home crowds. Following a successful performance three weeks ago in Cape Town, the group made up of Qadasi (real name David Jenkins) and Maqhinga (Maqhinga Rhadebe) return to the Mother City to give their fans more...