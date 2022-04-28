×

Entertainment

SA radio’s evolution bears hallmarks of liberation struggle

What was initially devised as a tool of keeping the different local ethnic groups controlled, led to these groups finding their freedom of expression

By Amanda Maliba - 28 April 2022 - 08:40

The evolution of radio on South African soil is a fascinating tale of empowerment.

What was initially devised as a tool of keeping the different local ethnic groups controlled and soothed under the apartheid regime through music, led to these groups finding their freedom of expression...

