SA radio’s evolution bears hallmarks of liberation struggle
What was initially devised as a tool of keeping the different local ethnic groups controlled, led to these groups finding their freedom of expression
The evolution of radio on South African soil is a fascinating tale of empowerment.
What was initially devised as a tool of keeping the different local ethnic groups controlled and soothed under the apartheid regime through music, led to these groups finding their freedom of expression...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.