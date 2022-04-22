Tresor to mentor and empower budding musicians
Muso gives back to society via newly launched mentorship programme
Singer and songwriter Tresor recently launched his mentorship programme Jacquel Culture House (JCH), a platform that offers mentorship to upcoming creatives within the music space.
This year, Tresor said he is focused on unearthing new talent and will offer various opportunity from studio time, performing spaces as well as co-working spaces at the AMP studios in Newtown, Johannesburg...
