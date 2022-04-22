Mashiloane connects three generations through album
Jazz pianist worked with 19 people on Music from My People
In his sixth offering Music from My People, award-winning singer Sibusiso “Mash” Mashiloane brings together three generations of jazz musicians.
His well-crafted album that dropped at the end of January afforded the lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal an opportunity to work with his idols...
