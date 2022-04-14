Join us for the Nick Cage and friends Movie quiz night

It’s movie quiz time!

Nicholas Cage is a well-known and celebrated actor with many accolades including an Oscar for Best Actor. In his latest film, Nicolas Cage stars as Nick Cage in the action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”, releasing 22 April.

How well do you know Nicholas Cage movies? Test your knowledge in the Nick Cage and friends Movie Quiz Night.

Date and time: April 20, 2022 @ 7:00pm

Prizes up for grabs!