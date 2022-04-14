Join us for the Nick Cage and friends Movie quiz night
Register today to join quiz night on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 @ 7:00pm
It’s movie quiz time!
Nicholas Cage is a well-known and celebrated actor with many accolades including an Oscar for Best Actor. In his latest film, Nicolas Cage stars as Nick Cage in the action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”, releasing 22 April.
How well do you know Nicholas Cage movies? Test your knowledge in the Nick Cage and friends Movie Quiz Night.
Date and time: April 20, 2022 @ 7:00pm
Prizes up for grabs!
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.