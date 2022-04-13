×

Cotton Fest features 100 local artists to honour Riky Rick's legacy

By Amanda Maliba - 13 April 2022 - 12:15
Uncle Vinny
Image: Steve Tanchel

Tshego Koke, Lula Odiba and Kabelo “Uncle Vinny” Ndlovu have been announced as the hosts of the upcoming annual Cotton Fest that is due to take place at the  end of April.

Cotton Fest is the brainchild of the late rapper/muso Riky Rick, and was launched in 2019 at The Station on Mandela Bridge, Newtown, Johannesburg.   

The two-day fest goes back to Newtown again and will be preceded by five build-up events that will move across different venues from Soweto, Braamfontein and even Pretoria.  

 Rick’s wife Bianca Naidoo  said continuing with the fest was yet another way the family wants to advance his desires and keep his legacy alive.

“As we all know Riky was very passionate about supporting and building young talent. Cotton Fest was one of the biggest platforms he created to do this. As a family, we feel  going ahead with the festival is  one of the best ways to build on the work he has already started and also keep his legacy alive,” she said.

The theme this year is The University of Cotton Fest.

Riky Rick and his wife Bianca.
Image: Instagram/Riky Rick

Although initially marred by critics about the show’s inclusion of various genres and moving away from its all hip-hop format that it was known for, the excitement keeps mounting.

 “Cotton Fest is not a hip-hop festival, and never was. Yes Riky made hip-hop music but Cotton Fest has always been about showcasing popular music genres, even mixing them up over different stages. Cotton Fest is so much more than just a hip-hop festival.

Cotton Fest will be graced by more than 100 of Mzansi’s local artists, displaying their talents across three stages.

Additional stage hosts include youth culture architects Zeus Omega, Christian Connor, LVee Nkosi and Dynasty.

