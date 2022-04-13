Cotton Fest features 100 local artists to honour Riky Rick's legacy

Tshego Koke, Lula Odiba and Kabelo “Uncle Vinny” Ndlovu have been announced as the hosts of the upcoming annual Cotton Fest that is due to take place at the end of April.

Cotton Fest is the brainchild of the late rapper/muso Riky Rick, and was launched in 2019 at The Station on Mandela Bridge, Newtown, Johannesburg.

The two-day fest goes back to Newtown again and will be preceded by five build-up events that will move across different venues from Soweto, Braamfontein and even Pretoria.

Rick’s wife Bianca Naidoo said continuing with the fest was yet another way the family wants to advance his desires and keep his legacy alive.

“As we all know Riky was very passionate about supporting and building young talent. Cotton Fest was one of the biggest platforms he created to do this. As a family, we feel going ahead with the festival is one of the best ways to build on the work he has already started and also keep his legacy alive,” she said.

The theme this year is The University of Cotton Fest.