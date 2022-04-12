SA more than Makeba or Mbulu, Zoe Modiga out to prove

Award-winning singer, songwriter, instrumentalist and pan-African storyteller Zoe Modiga hopes that being announced as the only female from SA to perform at this year’s international North Sea Jazz Festival in the Netherlands will open doors for other local females.



Modiga will share the stage with giants such as Diana Ross, Erykah Badu, Robert Glasper and Nile Rodger in July, where she will continue telling the SA and African stories she packed into her previous two albums, Yellow: The Novel and her sophomore 2020 release, Inganekwane...