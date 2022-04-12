Nomfundo Moh named Equal Africa Ambassador by Spotify
According to Spotify, the programme, which consists of highlighted playlists created and marketed by Spotify, was launched to highlight female artists on its platform and celebrate them
Afro-pop rising star Nomfundo Moh has been named Equal Africa Ambassador for the month of April by global streaming giant Spotify.
Moh, who was born Nomfundo Ngcobo, joins other African women artists such as DBN Gogo, Fave (from Nigeria) and Rhita Nattah (from Morocco) who are already part of Equal programme that fosters gender equality and provides a platform to celebrate inﬂuential female artists in Africa...
