×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Mount Everest hike led Riky Rick’s mom’s path towards letting go of trauma

By Amanda Maliba - 12 April 2022 - 15:15

The mother of the late rapper Riky Rick, Louisa Zondo says trekking to the base of Mount Everest was more than just a trip up a mountain.

Mountain climbing became a hobby that the 58-year-old fell in love with in 2017, when she was intrigued by a friend’s planned journey to trek Mount Kilimanjaro in that year. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tankers float away, homes flooded as rain batters KwaZulu-Natal
LIVE: Jacob Zuma trial April 11