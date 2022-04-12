Mount Everest hike led Riky Rick’s mom’s path towards letting go of trauma

The mother of the late rapper Riky Rick, Louisa Zondo says trekking to the base of Mount Everest was more than just a trip up a mountain.



Mountain climbing became a hobby that the 58-year-old fell in love with in 2017, when she was intrigued by a friend’s planned journey to trek Mount Kilimanjaro in that year. ..