IN PICS | Simphiwe Dana in concert

By SowetanLIVE - 10 April 2022 - 16:21
Singer and social activist Simphiwe Dana during a performance at the Joburg Theatre. Dana's show, titled Moya, is about healing and remembering the meaning of life.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Simphiwe Dana was in concert at Joburg Theatre on Saturday night as part of a three-night performance that is in partnership with dancer and choreographer Gregory Maqoma and the Vuyani Dance Theatre. 

Image: Veli Nhlapo

The concert was inspired by the concept of loss and life and also about going back to the source to replenish and is titled MOYA

Image: Veli Nhlapo

Dana's mother passed on in July of 2021.

Image: Veli Nhlapo

Sowetan attended the performance on Saturday night. Dana recently told the paper; “It is all the work of the spirit and going back to God. That is all I have been busy with and that has translated into music.”

Image: Veli Nhlapo

“The concert is more than just music. It is a spiritual time. I am presenting a platform where people can come offload, heal with me and also come out with a sense of calm because so many of us need it. I want to remind people that God is with us and that we are His people,” Dana added.

Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

