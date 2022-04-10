IN PICS | Simphiwe Dana in concert
Simphiwe Dana was in concert at Joburg Theatre on Saturday night as part of a three-night performance that is in partnership with dancer and choreographer Gregory Maqoma and the Vuyani Dance Theatre.
The concert was inspired by the concept of loss and life and also about going back to the source to replenish and is titled MOYA.
Dana's mother passed on in July of 2021.
Sowetan attended the performance on Saturday night. Dana recently told the paper; “It is all the work of the spirit and going back to God. That is all I have been busy with and that has translated into music.”
“The concert is more than just music. It is a spiritual time. I am presenting a platform where people can come offload, heal with me and also come out with a sense of calm because so many of us need it. I want to remind people that God is with us and that we are His people,” Dana added.