Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

Hollywood's film academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony 12 days ago.

The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took the action at a meeting held one week after Smith pre-emptively resigned from the group over his outburst at the live, televised event.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year,” academy President David Rubin and Chief Executive Dawn Hudson said in a statement.

“However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.”

In a statement, Smith said, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.” The actor has issued previous statements apologising to Rock, the Oscars producers, nominees and viewers.

In addition to the Oscars, the film world's most prestigious awards, the board banned Smith from all other academy events and programs, in person or virtually, for 10 years.

The group did not say, however, that he would be ineligible to be nominated for Oscars during that time. Smith's next movie, action thriller “Emancipation,” about a man who escapes from slavery, had been set for release later this year.