Black Coffee overwhelmed by Grammy win

Fresh off his Grammy win, DJ Black Coffee arrived with his mother, Faith Dandala, at his intimate family and friends celebration party in Joburg on Wednesday night.

Speaking to his guests, Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, said he was still overwhelmed by his big win on Sunday.

“I’m just a little boy who just wanted to play music like my heroes Oskido and Christos.

“So to get this far, for that boy who was extremely ambitious and wanted to play music, it’s silly.

“Fast-forward to a moment on Sunday in Vegas where my name was called ... I’m still overwhelmed, as I am in this moment,” he said.