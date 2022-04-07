Bahumi now confident with her acting

Mhlongo recently joined an all-star cast on Mzansi Magic’s newest drama series Umbuso, where she portrays young Refilwe Matlala whom she describes as someone who was sidelined by her family and is “the wallflower of the family and is trying to breakout and be her own person”

Bahumi Mhlongo says although she stands on impeccable industry shoulders that exist within her family, she believes she is gradually riding her own wave to building a name for herself as an actress.



