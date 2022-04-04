Pabi leaves e.tv's breakfast show for studies and opportunities in digital media
After just one year of co-hosting e.tv’s The Morning Show, Pabi Moloi has officially bid the show goodbye.
Moloi revealed to Sowetan a month ago that she was back in school, saying: “I am studying entrepreneurship through the School of Entrepreneurship. I have always been excited by starting projects and working for myself and this opportunity to learn is just what I needed in 2022.”
Now she is finally taking the plunge into the business sector and will be pursuing other aspects of her entrepreneurial journey and other media interests.
Her last day on the show was on Thursday.
"I am excited to have showcased my news and actuality skills this year. SA is genuinely teeming with opportunity and I'm grateful to be shifting into exciting new spaces," said the 2018 SA Film and Television Award (Safta) winner in the Best Presenter category.
She also reveals that she has has been planning the move for a few months now and will be targeting digital spaces, “but taking what I’ve learnt in broadcasting and applying it to the new age of media”.
Her business qualification will be used towards developing a product in the work-out spaces that will be coupled with her life coaching qualification that she acquired in 2021, she revealed, to build a business for herself.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity that the show has given me thus far,” she said.
The 38-year-old will continue to host The Weekend Breakfast show on PowerFM, and her popular corporate MC and voice over gigs.
