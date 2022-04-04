Pabi leaves e.tv's breakfast show for studies and opportunities in digital media

After just one year of co-hosting e.tv’s The Morning Show, Pabi Moloi has officially bid the show goodbye.

Moloi revealed to Sowetan a month ago that she was back in school, saying: “I am studying entrepreneurship through the School of Entrepreneurship. I have always been excited by starting projects and working for myself and this opportunity to learn is just what I needed in 2022.”

Now she is finally taking the plunge into the business sector and will be pursuing other aspects of her entrepreneurial journey and other media interests.

Her last day on the show was on Thursday.

"I am excited to have showcased my news and actuality skills this year. SA is genuinely teeming with opportunity and I'm grateful to be shifting into exciting new spaces," said the 2018 SA Film and Television Award (Safta) winner in the Best Presenter category.