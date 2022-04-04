See our Photo Awards winners and finalists on show in Joburg

The winners in the Wild Card category – for judges' favourites that lost out on public votes – are Itumeleng Boikhutso (Design), Ezzie Benjamin (Fashion), Lwando Nteya (Phone Photography: Street), Lance James Daniel (Portrait), and Anton Wannenburg (After Dark). This category was sponsored by Instax Mini-Evo instant film camera from Fujifilm, an innovative, analogue-style camera.

FotoZA is a photographic gallery and coffee shop based in Rosebank Mall. It exhibits work by both well-known fine artists and up-and-coming photographers. It is also home to Kameraz, the photographic store catering to a range of photographic needs.

The Photo Awards exhibition includes printed images of all the finalist and winning entries, along with magazine covers, printed by ZAP!, which is also situated in the Rosebank Mall.

The winners were decided in a public vote for the top five finalists in each category selected by the competition's award-winning judges:

Sharon Armstrong, fashion director of Sunday Times Lifestyle, S Mag and The Edit;

Nwabisa Makunga, editor of the Sowetan;

Jamal Nxedlama, co-founder and creative director of Bubblegum Club;

Jodi Bieber, the acclaimed SA photographer;

Alon Skuy, chief photographer at the Sunday Times; and

Young Stilo, the photographer and creative director.

The exhibition is open to the public 9am–5pm on weekdays.