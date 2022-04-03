KwaZulu-Natal tourism gets welcome boost as Tom Cruise touches down for Mission Impossible shoots
KwaZulu-Natal’s tourism industry is getting a boost, thanks to the presence of US actor Tom Cruise who is shooting scenes for the eighth instalment of Mission Impossible.
Cruise was spotted travelling by helicopter a few days ago in Ladysmith. The Ladysmith Herald reported that he was also shooting scenes in the Drakensberg.
“This is an amazing opportunity, not just for the leisure tourism industry but holistically for the province and businesses in KZN,” said Brett Tungay, chairperson of FEDHASA in the province in a statement on Sunday.
“Accommodation establishments are filling up as more international celebrities explore the beautiful province and we look forward to hosting more international celebrities,” he said.
KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission COO Jackie Motsepe said it was with warm hearts that the people of the province welcomed and hosted the actor.
Tom Cruise in Ladysmith International celebrity, actor Tom Cruise, landed at Ladysmith Airfield this morning, 28 March....Posted by Ladysmith Herald on Monday, March 28, 2022
“Tom Cruise’s choice of a film location underscores what we continue to communicate to the world that KZN is one of the best film destinations in Africa and the world,” said Motsepe.
“When big film producers choose to shoot in the province, the local municipality, local communities and businesses benefit as they participate in the opportunities that are created as a result.
“I want to take this opportunity to thank and commend the community of Bergville and Drakensberg for working with the Mission: Impossible team and giving them the best experiences in KZN,” she said.
Cruise was spotted staying at a private lodge in the luxury Hoedspruit Wildlife Estate in Limpopo in February. He was flying an AS 350 Squirrel helicopter, using the aircraft to travel to locations in the Blyde River Canyon and Swadini.
Cruise, who plays Impossible Missions Force (IMF) agent Ethan Hunt, has played the role since the first movie 28 years ago.
TimesLIVE
