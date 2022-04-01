Joburg Ballet celebrates 21 years with a feast of dance

Evolve a breathtaking, epic piece of work

Dance connoisseurs have been having a field day this week as Joburg Ballet celebrates 21 years. The company celebrates the milestone with one of the finest pieces of work, Evolve, a celebration of dance.



The celebration opened on March 25 with a breathtaking performance. Evolve comprises four pieces: Paquita Grand Pas, Legae, The Afterlife: Souls, and The Game...