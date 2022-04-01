Joburg Ballet celebrates 21 years with a feast of dance
Evolve a breathtaking, epic piece of work
Dance connoisseurs have been having a field day this week as Joburg Ballet celebrates 21 years. The company celebrates the milestone with one of the finest pieces of work, Evolve, a celebration of dance.
The celebration opened on March 25 with a breathtaking performance. Evolve comprises four pieces: Paquita Grand Pas, Legae, The Afterlife: Souls, and The Game...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.