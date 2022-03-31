Podcast takes listeners on a journey through SA’s music history

Gallo Record Company, Africa’s oldest music stable, is commemorating its 95th anniversary with a six-part podcast series, Gallo Vault Sessions, spotlighting the rich history of the label.

The first episode launching on Thursday features historian and archivist Rob Allingham, as well as royalty manager Micheal Swarathle. Antos Stella, Ivor Haarburger and Sipho Sithole are other voices featured. They all share their recollections of the stable’s trajectory over the years.

The themes covered range from the establishment of this first African record label in the 1920s to launching the SA recording industry in the 1930s – an era when music labels recorded Afrikaans and African music only, but never English music.

The early development of the marabi and penny whistle jazz genre dubbed tsaba-tsaba also comes up.

“A new sound combining African melody with African-American swing and jazz, which eventually evolves into what we now know as kwela,” said Allingham.

Then there was the enormous blow felt by the industry at large when most artists went into exile right after the Sharpeville massacre and how Gallo completely missed one of Mzansi’s most pivotal musical eras, the era of kwaito music.