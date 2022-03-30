New TV show deals with toxic traits in families

SABC1 launches a brand new show, Roxic that is set to deal with dysfunctionality and toxicity in families.



Roxic will be hosted by Dr Better, whose real name is Nkululeko Mhlongo, and is one of the six shows that were launched on Tuesday by the channel. Other shows include Clover Classic Celebrations that will be presented by Thembisa Mdoda; Side Dish season two; Ses’ Top La season five; Makoti season two; and Dance Yodumo season one presented by Ntando Duma...