SA film industry gets R900m boost from Netflix

Leading streaming entertainment service Netflix has pledged to invest R900m in the SA creative industry from 2022 to 2023.

Netflix made the pledge during a Creative Production in the Digital Era breakaway session that was part of the 4th annual South African Investment Conference. The investment conference took place on Thursday in Sandton, Johannesburg.

According to the streaming service, the commitment will cover four productions which include one international and three local that will be filmed in SA this year and next year.

Netflix’s director of public policy in Sub-Saharan Africa, Shola Sanni, said these productions were some of the many shows the company was creating in SA in partnership with different production houses in an effort to boost the local film and TV industry.

Sanni said the partnership would also enable local stories to be developed and showcased on Netflix’s global service available to 222m members in more than 190 countries, creating numerous job opportunities and bolstering the local economy in the process.

“Netflix is committed to South Africa for the long term and we’re investing in talent both in front of and behind the camera. Since our launch in 2016, we’ve been working with South African creators and distributors to bring high-quality stories that showcase the best of South Africa’s creativity and talent to a global audience – and this is only just the beginning.