Twins set off on journey to find their new man to marry
Mzansi Magic’s newest reality TV show Twice as Bold promises premium seats into the lives of the Siko twins, Olwethu and Owami, as they try to find love again.
The 13-part show peels into the lives of these fraternal twins, 11 years after they made a name for themselves when they married the same man – TV director Mzukiseni Mzazi –when they were just 21 years old. That marriage, unfortunately, only lasted 9 years.
Olwethu and Owami, who share one baby daddy and consider themselves as inseparable, will journey together to find their new Mr Right while also traversing life’s challenges and family trials and tribulations on screen.
Debuting on April 7, Twice as Bold will also open up about their messy divorce, their troubled relationship with their mother and siblings, the pair embarking on their spiritual journey, being first time mothers and learning to stand on their own in the absence of family.
“When the reality TV show idea was presented to us, we were excited because it was something that we’ve always wanted to do. As television graduates, we always wanted to be in the media space, and although we never were able to follow through with that dream because our ex-husband thought it was as if we were selling our souls, we knew that one day we would embark on it. And what better way of doing that than letting people into our lives as we find love,” said Olwethu.
“And seeing that our love life was how we found our fame the first time around, it was a great idea to share this part of our lives with Mzansi again,” she said.
While Olwethu and Owami are not from a polygamist practising family, having been bashed in the past for their decision, they believe that the calling that is in their lives is the reason why they are always drawn to the same things at all times, including men.
Owami said: “We couldn’t put a finger on why we did things the way we did from our childhood days, being super close and literally inseparable, but as we grew we realised that we were put on earth for a spiritual purpose and that we needed each other to achieve it. So if it means finding love together, so be it.”
They are also open to marrying someone who already has a wife, someone who understands what polygamy is all about.
“While the show is not bringing something new in terms of us sharing a partner because we have been there for nine years, this is just letting people into the next phase of our journey as adults now,” she said.
Olwethu added: “What viewers will get to see is us in our raw form. From sleeping in the same bedroom, sharing the same dreams or speaking in the same way. But we also want to showcase our growth over the years, our interests, our fun side and how spiritual we actually are.”
The twins hail from Vosloorus and said they don’t expect praises for making this decision again.
When asked why they choose to marry the same guy again, Owami said: “We didn’t choose to date the same guy nor do we choose to have feelings for the same person. We grew up sharing everything, and that is something that we would not plan either. When our grandmother who raised us would give us apples, for instance, we would always take one and share it rather than have whole apples each.
“Growing up we would get prophesied by various people that we would marry the same person because of the chemistry and love we share between us."
This time around, they are looking for a partner who will respect the twins and their bond, care and love, “especially because our last marriage had no love whatsoever,” said Olwethu.
The girls will select their Mr Right from three selected suitors chosen by them.
Asked how they will know that they have found their Mr Right, Owami said: “Automatically, it will just happen. We believe our guide is in search with us and will therefore lead us. We won’t have a discussion about it, we won’t even try to convince the other about who is right for us, we will know by a deep inclination that will resonate with both of us. People must watch the show to see how that unfolds.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.