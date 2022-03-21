Twins set off on journey to find their new man to marry

Mzansi Magic’s newest reality TV show Twice as Bold promises premium seats into the lives of the Siko twins, Olwethu and Owami, as they try to find love again.

The 13-part show peels into the lives of these fraternal twins, 11 years after they made a name for themselves when they married the same man – TV director Mzukiseni Mzazi –when they were just 21 years old. That marriage, unfortunately, only lasted 9 years.

Olwethu and Owami, who share one baby daddy and consider themselves as inseparable, will journey together to find their new Mr Right while also traversing life’s challenges and family trials and tribulations on screen.

Debuting on April 7, Twice as Bold will also open up about their messy divorce, their troubled relationship with their mother and siblings, the pair embarking on their spiritual journey, being first time mothers and learning to stand on their own in the absence of family.

“When the reality TV show idea was presented to us, we were excited because it was something that we’ve always wanted to do. As television graduates, we always wanted to be in the media space, and although we never were able to follow through with that dream because our ex-husband thought it was as if we were selling our souls, we knew that one day we would embark on it. And what better way of doing that than letting people into our lives as we find love,” said Olwethu.

“And seeing that our love life was how we found our fame the first time around, it was a great idea to share this part of our lives with Mzansi again,” she said.

While Olwethu and Owami are not from a polygamist practising family, having been bashed in the past for their decision, they believe that the calling that is in their lives is the reason why they are always drawn to the same things at all times, including men.