Simphiwe Dana shares her spiritual healing

The concert, born during the most painful period of her life when she lost her mother in July last year, was inspired by the concept of loss and life and also about going back to the source to replenish

Two years after the release of her last album, Bamako, Simphiwe Dana is back with a three-night concert that is in partnership with dancer and choreographer Gregory Maqoma and the Vuyani Dance Theatre.



