Two young producers to Kick It with international peers in Spain

Two young South African TV producers, whose show will be screened at the International Public Television Conference (Input) in Barcelona in Spain, say it's an opportunity of a lifetime.



Kick It, an educational show that was flighted on SABC1 last year, is produced by Sbu Ngobeni and Lungelo Dhladhla. The TV show, which deals with drug and alcohol abuse, was chosen out of 360 productions from 86 countries that were submitted to be screened during the conference from May 9 to 13...