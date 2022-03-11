Entertainment

Rappetti's return to SABC a full circle moment

Over the years, she has built a strong brand within the journalism industry and has become a voice that matters in opinions and storytelling

By Amanda Maliba - 11 March 2022 - 09:00

The name Iman Rappetti has certainly become synonymous with news.

Over the years, she has built a strong brand within the journalism industry and has become a voice that matters in opinions and storytelling. ..

