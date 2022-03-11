Modupe's 'Thando' tipped to get international accolades

Just like his debut film Losing Lerato that won 10 international awards, Thando is doing wonders in the film circuit

The new film by actor and director Kagiso Modupe called Thando is tipped to get international accolades after receiving eight nominations at Idyllwild Film Festival in California.



Just like his debut film Losing Lerato that won 10 international awards, Thando is doing wonders in the film circuit. ..