Mina Nawe House's Zungu, Nhlapo to release amapiano song
The song is inspired by the 22-year age gap between them which got a lot of people talking on social media
One of Mina Nawe House season two’s most talked-about couple, Sithembile Zungu and Sakhile Nhlapho, is gearing to release their first amapiano song titled Ingubo Endala (eyabafana), which loosely translated means an old blanket is meant for young boys.
The song, according to Zungu, is inspired by the 22-year age gap between them which got a lot of people talking on social media. Zungu is 49 while Nhlapho is 27. ..
