Maleh shares heartbreak in love on 17-track album

Singer back in music after 5-year mute

Award-winning singer Maleh has finally quelled a five-year radio silence with a 17-track album titled Lerato Laka.



Keeping to the Maleh signature that cemented her in the hearts of many South Africans for more than 17 years, her latest album is themed around love, with only one heartbreak song on it...