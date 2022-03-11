Bittersweet moment as Sondela goes gold

Smash hit single Sondela that has been dominating digital streams for the past weeks has gone gold.

The single by Venom and Shishiliza featuring Yumbs, Raspy, Blxckie, Riky Rick and Tshego was certified gold just three weeks after its release.

The single further scored 1.4 million streams across all streaming platforms. Since its release, Sondela occupied position one on Apple Music hip-hop chart, it further sat at number one spot in the Apple Music Charts (all genres) and was at number two on Spotify.

To top it all, it peaked at number 1 on YouTube Music and received 1.1 million views on YouTube. The single received 400,000 streams in its week of release.

Speaking about the success of the single Venom said: “Sondela is very bittersweet. Bitter in the scene that we lost Ricky and sweet because it’s doing everything we had imagined for it to do. It’s crazy because we fought over the song so many times in the weeks prior to its drop and here we are with this no.1 but one of us is missing. It’s a very bittersweet feeling but we thank God nonetheless.”

Venom, who hails from Pretoria and is known as a hip-hop DJ adds: “I am very happy and Blessed with the success of Sondela. It’s a song that we have been working on since June last year. There have been a lot of back and forth trying to perfect the song and the success means all the time we put into it was worth it.”

Shishiliza, also known as Bashvision is songwriter, artist manager and producer.

Born in Zimbabwe and raised in Botswana, he moved to Johannesburg at the age of 14.