SPOTLIGHT | 'The Batman' and 'Belfast' in cinemas; win a R3,999 watch

In this week’s episode of Spotlight we celebrate the arrival of DC Comics’ iconic hero, The Batman, in cinemas. The new film, which is neither a sequel nor a prequel to any of the character’s previous screen incarnations, launches in theatres and on IMAX on March 4. Robert Pattinson puts his own spin on the character of Gotham City’s most notorious hero, and director Matt Reeves (The Pallbearer, Cloverfield, War of the Planet of the Apes) does a phenomenal job with his characteristically unique approach. With astonishing cinematography and a strong supporting cast, which includes Zoe Kravitz (Cat Woman), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon) and Paul Dano (Riddler), The Batman will leave audiences enthralled.

Spotlight also features a homage reel to celebrate all the men who have donned the Batman suit over the years, as well as some newly released footage from DC Comics which lifts the veil on other beloved characters making their way to the big screen in 2022, namely Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

This week’s episode has a closer look at multitalented director Kenneth Branagh’s multiple award-winning cinema release, Belfast. It also has seven Oscar nominations. With a stellar cast including Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill, Caitriona Balfe and Judi Dench, Branagh masterfully reimagines the tumultuous civil unrest in the city of his birth in the late 1960’s.

Don’t miss the sneak peek of Nicolas Cage’s tongue-in-cheek, wildly unexpected send-up comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, coming to cinemas later in April, as well as the latest Hollywood take on the tale of lovesick Cyrano de Bergerac, in Cyrano, releasing in cinemas next week.