Kim Kardashian one step closer to divorce as she's declared legally single

A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday granted reality TV star Kim Kardashian's request to be declared legally single from rapper Kanye West after nearly eight years of marriage.

The businesswoman and star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians filed for divorce a year ago, citing irreconcilable differences with West, who has legally changed his name to Ye. The couple have four children ranging in age from 2 to 8.

West, 44, had objected to the divorce and publicly appealed for his wife to return to their marriage. In recent Instagram posts, he criticised her parenting and her new relationship with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran approved Kardashian's petition to end the marriage through a bifurcation proceeding, which allows for a change in marital status while other issues are addressed.

“The court grants termination of the marital status,” the judge said in a written order issued after a public hearing.