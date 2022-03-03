Dlozi drums his way to the Grammys
The musician is currently featured on Mzilikazi Wa Afrika’s latest album Rise, which managed to attract international attention and got the pair invited by American singer/songwriter and record producer Jason Evigan
Indigenous singer and drummer Phila Dlozi is among many invited guests to attend the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which will take place in Las Vegas next month.
Dlozi, from Kwasokhulu in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, is an upcoming local musician and is due to release his debut solo album later this year. ..
