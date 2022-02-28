Robbie Malinga junior hosts disadvantaged boys

The Boy Child Initiative was launched in honour of his father

Rapper and aspirant producer Robbie Malinga junior yesterday hosted a group of boys and young men from disadvantaged backgrounds as part of his project, The Boy Child Initiative.



The 20-year-old known as Rob Mally is the son of the late music legend Robbie Malinga. He started the initiative in honour of his father...