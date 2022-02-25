Soul Brothers embark on major tour to celebrate 46 years of existence
KZN leg of celebrations starts on Friday
Celebrated mbaqanga ensemble Soul Brothers has weathered the storm for 46 years in the music industry.
Known as Ogandaganda base Mzansi, which means bulldozers of SA, the group has survived changing trends and proven that it has what it takes to keep a loyal fan base coming back for four decades...
