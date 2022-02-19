'We struggled to clean his blood, there was a lot of it' — DJ Citi Lyts' family describe seeing his corpse

Family representative Peter Zondo thanked people for their outpouring of love and support for them in their hour of need, saying that seeing their child lying there in a pool of blood really broke them.

“After seeing him lying there in a lot of blood after we were called, we couldn't eat, we couldn't sleep. When we got there we struggled to clean his blood, there was a lot of it. We washed and tried so many times, that shows you how much blood was there.”

Zodwa Mabaso, who looked after the Mkhize brothers when they were young, recalled the time she took care of them and described them as good children.

“They were very respectful,” she said. She saw them on TV and was proud of them.

“Those children whenever I hear them talk about it is they used to share everything with each other. Sandile, when he got into the music industry, Pro didn’t want him to get into the industry because he was young. They were chasing their dreams and I'm proud of that.”

Citi Lyts' friend rapper Red Button (real name Neo Modise) was very emotional and said he struggled to come to terms with not having the chance to say goodbye to the Mkhize brothers because they were never sick.

“It really hurts, because as old as I am I never heard Linda say he was ill or at the hospital or what disease he had. Even with Sandile it's the same thing. Both of them. This thing does not sit well with me. All my friends died in the streets, they didn’t die in the hospital or their home. That pains me.”