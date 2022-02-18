Fascinating 'King of Zulu Guitar' story captured in bio-doc
From lack of education to international stardom, Mkhumbane in Me retraces Madala Kunene's music story
The legend of music icon Madala Kunene is set to be unveiled via bio-documentary titled Mkhumbane in Me.
Mkhumbane is the name of a community in Cato Manor, west of Durban, where Kunene was born and learnt to play the guitar from the tender age of seven. When he was a bit older he started busking with friends around the beaches in Durban. ..
