Fascinating 'King of Zulu Guitar' story captured in bio-doc

From lack of education to international stardom, Mkhumbane in Me retraces Madala Kunene's music story

The legend of music icon Madala Kunene is set to be unveiled via bio-documentary titled Mkhumbane in Me.



Mkhumbane is the name of a community in Cato Manor, west of Durban, where Kunene was born and learnt to play the guitar from the tender age of seven. When he was a bit older he started busking with friends around the beaches in Durban. ..