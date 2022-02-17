Entertainment

Hle taps global market with Motown Gospel deal

Musician joins megastars like Kelly Price

17 February 2022 - 17:15
Hlengiwe Ntombela has signed a deal with American-based recording company Motown Gospel.
Hlengiwe Ntombela has signed a deal with American-based recording company Motown Gospel.
Image: Supplied

Gospel star Hlengiwe Ntombela has signed a deal with American-based recording company Motown Gospel.

The giant label that is based in Nashville made the big announcement last night.

Signing with Motown Gospel means the singer, who is famously known as Hle, will reach a global market.

The announcement comes  after a whirlwind season of success for Hle that includes her debut album Your Kingdom on Earth that peaked at number one position on Apple Music’s Gospel Albums chart in seven countries.

It further won the best Contemporary Faith Album at the South African Music Award (SAMA) last year. Motown Gospel, a division of Capitol CMG and Universal Music Group, has gospel stars like Kelly Price, Merry Clayton and Tasha Cobbs Leonard in their stable.

“Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG is a true giant of the industry, known for cultivating some of the world’s greatest artists. I’m excited to become one of them as my music is taken across the globe,” Ntombela said.

“When God trusts you with such a task, it means He wants you to take his gospel to the world. I have a responsibility now because there are more ears and souls that will be waiting for my music. Honesty, as much as I am a hard worker, I  don’t have a hand in this. It’s all God’s work. As much as I signed on the dotted line in November, I am still trying to process this.”

National order recipients are champions of freedom and peace: Cyril Ramaphosa

South African gospel singer Dr Rebecca Malope held her hands over her mouth in disbelief as President Cyril Ramapohosa conferred on her the Order of ...
News
2 months ago

According to Ntombela, she was approached by one of Motown Gospel executives in November 2020. She said the company spent the whole of last year trying to get her into their books.

The 30-year-old musician, who is a product of Joyous Celebration, comes from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal.

“I  still remember I was about to rehearse for a show in Cape Town when I saw the messages from one of the executives. The executive mentioned that he had been following me and had listened to my album and wanted to talk more.

"We had a Zoom immediately right there. We then had a follow-up meeting with my team. We communicated the whole year until I signed the contract. This means I will be spending months in America but some of the things will be done remotely.”

Monica Coates and EJ Gaines, co-executive directors of Motown Gospel, said: “As a powerful multimedia presence, Hle seamlessly combines creativity and beauty with personal ministry. Hle elegantly transcends culture. We are delighted to partner with her in her vision to reach a global audience.”

In addition to her thriving solo career and a good year, Ntombela recently landed a presenting job to host VIP Invite, an uplifting television series that starts on Sunday on Mzansi Magic Music on channel 321.

Nduduzo Makhathini boards John Coltrane's music train

Local jazz artist Nduduzo Makhathini is walking in the footsteps of international jazz icon John Coltrane after he announced this week that he has ...
Entertainment
2 years ago

Golden age of hip-hop a memory trip

The rise of the SA hip-hop wave in the 1990s was propelled by the gale that is rap in kwaito, a juggernaut genre that swept the whole country into a ...
Entertainment
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Landslides kill at least 58 in Petropolis, Brazil
LIVE: Russian cargo craft on ISS mission launches from Kazakhstan