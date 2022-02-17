Hle taps global market with Motown Gospel deal

Gospel star Hlengiwe Ntombela has signed a deal with American-based recording company Motown Gospel.

The giant label that is based in Nashville made the big announcement last night.

Signing with Motown Gospel means the singer, who is famously known as Hle, will reach a global market.

The announcement comes after a whirlwind season of success for Hle that includes her debut album Your Kingdom on Earth that peaked at number one position on Apple Music’s Gospel Albums chart in seven countries.

It further won the best Contemporary Faith Album at the South African Music Award (SAMA) last year. Motown Gospel, a division of Capitol CMG and Universal Music Group, has gospel stars like Kelly Price, Merry Clayton and Tasha Cobbs Leonard in their stable.

“Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG is a true giant of the industry, known for cultivating some of the world’s greatest artists. I’m excited to become one of them as my music is taken across the globe,” Ntombela said.

“When God trusts you with such a task, it means He wants you to take his gospel to the world. I have a responsibility now because there are more ears and souls that will be waiting for my music. Honesty, as much as I am a hard worker, I don’t have a hand in this. It’s all God’s work. As much as I signed on the dotted line in November, I am still trying to process this.”