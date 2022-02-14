Local creations help politicians turn heads
Designers express themselves through fashion
Congolese-born fashion designer Ishmael Wantashi, who lost everything during the July unrest, decided to express that experience on a dressed he designed for ANC MP Pemmy Majodina.
Majodina's dress was among the ones that caught people's attention at last week's state of the nation address (Sona) in Cape Town. ..
