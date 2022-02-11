Rangata siblings making waves with remarkable talents

Biko (14) and Manna (12) excel as musicians and actors

It goes without saying that Biko’s Manna is one of the youthful groups to watch out for.



The child stars belong to a brand new batch of young performers who are primed and ready to take the industry by storm. Biko Rangata, 14, and her brother Manna, 12, come from a family of actors and performers. As a result, they started singing and playing the guitar at a young age...