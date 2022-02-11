Entertainment

Rangata siblings making waves with remarkable talents

Biko (14) and Manna (12) excel as musicians and actors

11 February 2022 - 09:21

It goes without saying that Biko’s Manna is one of the youthful groups to watch out for.

The child stars belong to a brand new batch of young performers who are primed and ready to take the industry by storm. Biko Rangata, 14, and her brother Manna, 12, come from a family of actors and performers. As a result, they started singing and playing the guitar at a young age...

