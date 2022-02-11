Big Zulu artwork puts young artist on the map
Mafanatsho's collage goes viral on social media
It took a collage portrait of rapper Big Zulu that trended on social media to launch a career for budding fine artist Amanda Mafanatsho.
Mafanatsho, who is also known as Mandy Jali, created a fine collage piece using paper and glue on board. The piece was shared on social media, captioned “work in progress”. She was able to capture Big Zulu’s hairstyle and even added the name of his recording company Nkabi Records...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.