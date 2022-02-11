Entertainment

Big Zulu artwork puts young artist on the map

Mafanatsho's collage goes viral on social media

11 February 2022 - 09:10

It took a collage portrait of rapper Big Zulu that trended on social media to launch a career for budding fine artist Amanda Mafanatsho.

Mafanatsho, who is also known as Mandy Jali, created a fine collage piece using paper and glue on board. The piece was shared on social media, captioned “work in progress”. She was able to capture Big Zulu’s hairstyle and even added the name of his recording company Nkabi Records...

