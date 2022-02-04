Halo Yagami named Apple Music Up Next SA Artist
Muso drops his debut EP
It does not get better than this for SA singer and songwriter Halo Yagami, who has been named the Apple Music Up Next SA Artist.
Being Apple Music Up Next SA Artist means that the spotlight will be on him and he will be featured on Apple Music’s Up Next playlist...
