Halo Yagami named Apple Music Up Next SA Artist

Muso drops his debut EP

04 February 2022 - 09:21

It does not get better than this for SA singer and songwriter Halo Yagami, who has been named the Apple Music Up Next SA Artist.

Being Apple Music Up Next SA Artist means that the spotlight will be on him and he will be featured on Apple Music’s Up Next playlist...

