Hip-hop on full blast after R9m injection for its museum

The SA Hip-Hop Museum has received a cash injection of R9m from the department of sports, arts and culture.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa made the announced at the museum in Newtown, Johannesburg, during its

relaunch on Thursday.

He said R2m will go towards the creation of 844 job opportunities and retainment of 20 staff members currently in its employ.

The jobs that will be opened, include researchers and Hip-Hop artists who are aged between 18 and 35.

Mthethwa said R7m was for the rehabilitation of the infrastructure and will also be used to facilitate workshops and master classes.

“The R7m will be for facilitating workshops and the running of the recording and editing studios that will also be used by the public. There will be workshops to transfer the skills to young people and 20 young people will be trained in music production and deejaying. People like Amu and Khenzero and Omen will be part of the people who will be hosting master classes and lecturing about hip-hop.”