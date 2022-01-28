Lazola Skwatsha takes comedy to social media

With the rise of social media and online pop culture, stand-up comedy has seen a boom over the past few years

With the rise of social media and online pop culture, stand-up comedy has seen a boom over the past few years.



Comedian Lazola Skwatsha is one of those rising stars who are making the right noise in comedy. Born in Sterkspruit near Herschel, Eastern Cape, the funnyman broke into the industry just six months before Covid-19 started in 2019...