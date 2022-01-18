Sello Maake ka Ncube adds his voice to fight against GBV
TV and stage actor Sello Maake ka Ncube has hit the right note with his latest play, The Voice, which tackles the issue of gender-based violence – behaviour he admits to having perpetrated when he was younger.
The show opened late last year at the Joburg Theatre for two days and it was sold out. It has been brought back for another run at the Soweto Theatre from January 27 to 30 due to popular demand...
