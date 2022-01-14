Living apartments a gallery space for Dhlame

Houghton mansion hosts works from rising and established stars

In trying to create a platform for artists to showcase their creations, seasoned visual artist and curator Happy Dhlame is using living apartments as a gallery space to stage art shows.



In his latest project, Dhlame has turned a mansion in the elite suburb of Houghton, northern Johannesburg, into a space where you can exhibit art works. Taking the group exhibition to where affluent people live is another way to get support from the wealthy. For the past few years Dhlame has been using similar spaces, putting up shows and promoting other artists...