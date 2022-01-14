Ayanda Khumalo to honour mom, Bra Hugh at festival

The late opera singer's daughter will perform at the Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival virtual event scheduled to take place on January 23 – the day he died

Late opera singer Sibongile Khumalo's daughter is set to step out of her comfort zone with a performance of her mother's songs at the celebration of jazz legend Hugh Masekela, who died four years ago.



Ayanda Khumalo will perform at the Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival virtual event scheduled to take place on January 23 – the day Masekela died. Khumalo will also pay a special tribute to his great musical compatriots Khumalo and Tsepo Tshola...