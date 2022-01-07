Entertainment

‘Skinny Sbu Socks’ flying the flag at the Grammys

Sibusiso told Sowetan's sister publication TshisaLIVE his socks would be part of the famous Grammy awards gift bag

By Joy Mphande - 07 January 2022 - 09:56
Sibusiso Ngwenya talks about his partnership with the Grammys and the success of Skinny Sbu.
Sibusiso Ngwenya talks about his partnership with the Grammys and the success of Skinny Sbu.
Image: Instagram/Skinny Sbu

Skinny Sbu Socks founder Sibusiso “Skinny Sbu” Ngwenya is thrilled to be chosen as the official sock partner of the 64th Grammy Awards 2022.

Sibusiso told Sowetan's sister publication TshisaLIVE his socks would be part of the famous Grammy awards gift bag handed to 160 members of the American media, awards presenters, nominees and performers at the event.

“The partnership with the Grammys is an exciting start to 2022 for me and my brand. From day one of Skinny Sbu socks in April 2013 I set out to build a global (a brand that has a global appeal but is still relevant to local customers) brand,” he said.

For the last quarter of 2021, Skinny Sbu had been engaging with Los Angeles-based agency Distinctive Assets (responsible for curating the gift bags for the past 23 years) to secure the deal.

“This move will catapult my brand and business to the stratosphere. It will lay a good foundation as we prepare for our tenth year in 2023 and it will allow us to enter new markets with ease.”

The entrepreneur, who has had many celebrities singing his praises, will be flying the SA flag high at the Grammys along with Best Dance/Electronic Album nominee DJ Black Coffee and award-winning comedian Trevor Noah, who is the official host.

“I’m proud to be part of the 3 'Southy Boys' representing my country on the biggest night in the social calendar.” 

Sibusiso says he envisioned that his company would grow globally from the first day he started it and has no doubt that this milestone has set the pace for the rest of the year.

“From day one I did see Skinny Sbu socks making these kinds of money moves. The first time we were on TV was on CNN in April 2014 — exactly a year after our establishment ... if this is how January is turning out for me, imagine September.”

Skinny Sbu Socks goes sporty

Celebrity businessman Sibusiso Ngwenya, known for his menswear accessory label Skinny Sbu Socks, says he has cleaned up his act.
Good Life
2 years ago

Molefe’s platform gives a business idea confidence

Entrepreneur Selebogo Molefe is well known in business circles as the go-to guy when businesses want service providers on the continent and in ...
Business
3 years ago

Skinny Sbu’s mom gave him a talking to after 'arrogant' TV interview

Well-known businessman Skinny Sbu Ngwenya‚ whose sock range has taken Mzansi by storm got tongues wagging last week after he seemed "arrogant and ...
Entertainment
3 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town