‘Skinny Sbu Socks’ flying the flag at the Grammys

Skinny Sbu Socks founder Sibusiso “Skinny Sbu” Ngwenya is thrilled to be chosen as the official sock partner of the 64th Grammy Awards 2022.

Sibusiso told Sowetan's sister publication TshisaLIVE his socks would be part of the famous Grammy awards gift bag handed to 160 members of the American media, awards presenters, nominees and performers at the event.

“The partnership with the Grammys is an exciting start to 2022 for me and my brand. From day one of Skinny Sbu socks in April 2013 I set out to build a global (a brand that has a global appeal but is still relevant to local customers) brand,” he said.

For the last quarter of 2021, Skinny Sbu had been engaging with Los Angeles-based agency Distinctive Assets (responsible for curating the gift bags for the past 23 years) to secure the deal.

“This move will catapult my brand and business to the stratosphere. It will lay a good foundation as we prepare for our tenth year in 2023 and it will allow us to enter new markets with ease.”

The entrepreneur, who has had many celebrities singing his praises, will be flying the SA flag high at the Grammys along with Best Dance/Electronic Album nominee DJ Black Coffee and award-winning comedian Trevor Noah, who is the official host.

“I’m proud to be part of the 3 'Southy Boys' representing my country on the biggest night in the social calendar.”