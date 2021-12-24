Harry, Meghan share first snap of Lilibet — and she's adorable

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, have shared the first snap of their adorable daughter, Lilibet, more than six months after she was born.

The royal tot made her debut in the couple's holiday card released on Thursday.

The card features a smiling Harry, Meghan, two-year-old Archie and Lilibet Diana sitting in front of a door.

Lilibet was born on June 4 and is named after Queen Elizabeth and Harry's late mother Princess Diana

According to the BBC, the card was sent through the couple's Archewell Foundation and was shared on social media platforms.