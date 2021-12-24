Harry, Meghan share first snap of Lilibet — and she's adorable
The tot made her debut in the couple's new holiday card - alongside brother Archie and her doting parents
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, have shared the first snap of their adorable daughter, Lilibet, more than six months after she was born.
The royal tot made her debut in the couple's holiday card released on Thursday.
The card features a smiling Harry, Meghan, two-year-old Archie and Lilibet Diana sitting in front of a door.
Lilibet was born on June 4 and is named after Queen Elizabeth and Harry's late mother Princess Diana
According to the BBC, the card was sent through the couple's Archewell Foundation and was shared on social media platforms.
On the card, titled 'Happy Holidays', the duke and duchess reflect on 2021 and the new addition to their family.
"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'mama' and a 'papa', and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organisations that honour and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave."
The royal couple sign off by wishing supporters a "happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year".
Team Rubicon and Alexi Lubomirski, who took the image, also shared their own messages next alongside the snap on Twitter and Instagram respectively.
We're grateful to Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their support of our efforts to welcome Afghan families to the US. This generous donation will help the transition of families into new communities. https://t.co/vBKyU92YoF pic.twitter.com/H0DqCvJuZd— Team Rubicon (@TeamRubicon) December 23, 2021
Lubomirski shared his joy at being included in the moment, as well as other significant moments in the couple's journey.
"This is one of those rare and special projects, that one is fortunate enough to be a part of. To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple, and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children has been an honour.
"Anyone who has seen my #AllLoveSeries will know that one of the greatest joys I receive from photography is when I am able to photograph 'love' in some form or another.
"To be trusted by your subjects enough to open themselves up and have their connection documented and translated into an image is one of the greatest gifts a photographer can have. This day with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was one such joyous experience and one that I feel extremely privileged to have been invited to capture."
Rubicon thanked the couple for their support in helping the organisation welcome Afghan families to the US.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.