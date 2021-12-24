Behind the seams of ‘How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral’

Beauty (Thando Thabethe) is finally out of wedding dresses. Describe bringing her personal style to life?

Beauty’s character is like a princess. She is Miss Perfect. To highlight that in her everyday look she dresses very prim and proper, unlike her sister Tumi, who grabs something from her cupboard and it falls into place.

Beauty is very mindful of what she picks on that day, what colours she is going to wear, and what impression she wants to make.

The families are no longer dressing up for a wedding, so did you look to recreate the co-ordination in their outfits?

Definitely. Dineo (Clementine Mosimane) is our shweshwe lady and she wears it elegantly no matter what she’s doing or where she’s going. It’s never dressed down and she will often turn it up a bit for an event she’s going to, so she expects the same of her family members because they are always on point with how they dress and present themselves.

Even though she has her own style, Grace (Rami Chuene) knows not to give less than what is expected of her from Dineo. Even in the scene where Dineo is scolding her when she wears a jumpsuit before they leave for KwaZulu-Natal, but as soon as she leaves the vehicle on arrival we see she has changed into a pretty dress that also has African prints.

I love how realistic that was, because women tend to change their style when visiting families for such occasions, including Valencia.

Yes, because they know that is what is expected. Valencia knows she married into a Zulu family and needs to cover her arms and her head.

She is grown and mature enough not to rebel against those expectations.